By Anna Ellis • Published: 29 May 2024 • 15:39

Prepare for a legendary night: Andy Berry as The Rodfather. Image: Andy Berry / Facebook.

El Rey is proud to present Andy Berry as the Rodfather, the number one tribute to Rod Stewart.

Andy Berry has been in the entertainment industry his whole life. He joined the Canterbury Cathedral Choir School at age 10 and has been singing and acting ever since.

TV Appearances

He has appeared in English series like “Three Up Two Down” and “Casualty,” and was featured in the series “Benidorm” with his show The Rodfather.

He also toured with the group Showaddywaddy and performed at the London Palladium.

Andy fell in love with Benidorm on a childhood holiday and moved there 22 years ago.

The Rodfather

He started singing in hotels and now headlines with his main show, The Rodfather, a tribute to Rod Stewart.

He also enjoys performing an Elton John tribute, where he gets to play the piano, along with many other projects.

Join the Fun

Join the fun on May 31 at 9:00 PM for a night of fun at El Rey Restobar, Avenida Ciudad de Murcia 58, 30591 Balsicas.

Tickets are selling fast, so reserve your spot by calling or sending a WhatsApp to (+34) 968 58 00 84.

If you want to enjoy El Rey’s highly praised fish and chips, please mention this when booking, as they run out quickly.