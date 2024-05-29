Quality of life in Italy: the best places to live by age group

By Kevin Fraser Park •
29 May 2024
Trento comes top
A new survey previewed at the Trento Festival of Economics by ‘Il Sole 24 Ore‘, investigated quality of life and services offered to the various population groups.
With a trend that remains stable compared to 2023, large cities do not rank well in quality of life. With the exception of Bologna (14th) and Florence (33rd), the large cities all rank from mid-table downwards: 45th place for Milan, 98th place for Rome, and Naples and Palermo also do badly.
In a win for northern Italy, first place for the quality of life offered to the elderly is Trento; in second place Como, third Cremona. Lodi, Treviso, Vicenza, Padua, Verona and Bolzano are also in the top 10; all are in the north of Italy.
Trento, “in addition to being in first place for life expectancy, is second for the civic participation of the over-50s and third for the lowest consumption of drugs”, said Sole 24 Ore journalist Marta Casadei during the presentation.
First for the quality of life offered to young people is Gorizia at the foot of the alps, closely followed by Ravenna and Trieste. A comparison of this study with previous ones reveals, “a country that is struggling to take care of its young people, 34 per cent of under-20s are thinking of moving abroad“, noted Eleonora Angelini, of online news website, Agenzia Nova.
