Real Club Nautico Torrevieja competes fiercely in Spanish Championship. Image: Real Club Náutico Torrevieja.
The rowing teams from the Real Club Nautico Torrevieja recently took part in the 20th edition of the Spanish Rowing Championship.
This event focused on the fixed bench modality of the Mediterranean llaut and concluded on May 26 in La Línea de la Concepcion (Cádiz).
Over three challenging days of competition, approximately 800 rowers representing 81 crews from 28 clubs across Andalusia, Catalonia, Valencia, and Murcia came together to compete.
The Real Club Nautico Torrevieja was represented by their men’s youth, women’s veteran, and men’s veteran teams.
Despite their efforts, Coach Miguel Angel Valero noted that while the veteran teams reached the semifinals and playoffs, they faced tough competition this year, ultimately unable to secure top spots.
The event took place on Poniente beach and was organised by the Spanish and Andalusian Rowing Federations in collaboration with the Mar La Línea Rowing Club.
