Recent News in Brief from Almeria

By John Smith • Published: 29 May 2024 • 12:28

Maria with her centenary award Credit: Los Gallardos Council

Not everything can be treated as headline news, but read the following to discover some of the interesting snippets of news from Almeria Province.

100 years young

There is always a feeling of pride and achievement when any person celebrates their 100th Birthday and this was the case in Las Gallardos on May 27.

It was in 1924, the same year that Maria Alonso Piñero was born that the town of Los Gallardos was officially recognised after splitting from Bedar following a Royal Decree issued by Miguel Primo de Rivera.

It was therefore a matter of municipal and personal pleasure that the Los Gallardos council joined in with relatives and friends to wish Maria Alonso Piñero a very Happy Birthday and present her with a special plaque celebrating her special anniversary.

Golf tournament

The new Alps de Roquetas de Mar golf tournament which has attracted 144 players from 17 different countries will take place at the Playa Serena Golf from May 29 to 31 and will include 59 Spanish golfers.

Sad loss

A former mayor of Roquetas de Mar, Julio Ortiz Perez, who held the role between 1991 and 1992 has died, so members of the council have publicly stated their sadness at the news and sent their condolences to his family.

Posidonia

Some 40 students attended a talk organised by the Aula del Mar de Roquetas to explain all about the valuable natural asset ‘Oceanic Posidonia: The Pearl of the Mediterranean’ in order to emphasise the importance of preserving the sea prairies of Andalucia.

Fire plan

Staff employed at Municipal Centres throughout Roquetas de Mar were invited to the local fire station to learn about the risks they may face and ideal actions that they need to be aware of in case of emergency especially in the case of fire.

Brown bins

THE phrase “Send it to Brown” may appear to have somewhat unsavoury connections, but it’s part of a new programme introduced by Albox Council.

They are joining the global campaign to reduce waste and to utilise as much as possible to try to put everything to good use.

The council is introducing brown bins in which residents will be encouraged to place their organic waste so that where possible it may be recycled.

The only problem may be that if the bins are not emptied very regularly and they sit full of uneaten food for example in hot weather, people may be discouraged from using the bins due to the potential smell and possibility of insect infestation.