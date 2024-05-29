Roquetas de Mar attracts tourists

By John Smith •
Roquetas de Mar has so much to offer
With a population of just over 110,000 of which more than a quarter were born outside of Spain, Roquetas de Mar has the second largest population in Almeria Province.
It’s a combination of the old and the new having been inhabited since Roman times, although due to a suspected flood it is believed that the original site had to be abandoned.
Like many of Spain’s coastal towns, it was taken by the Moors whose presence can still be seen through some of the buildings and it was almost taken by the same force that claimed Gibraltar for the British in the early 18th Century but they were beaten back.
Nowadays with 16 kilometres of coast and no less than six Blue Flag beaches as well as a Blue Flag marina, the town thrives on tourism, which means that that there is plenty to see and do, a good range of accommodation and plenty of bars and restaurants catering for all pockets and tastes.
It’s not just tourism however as this is an important agricultural centre with large numbers of producers of fruit and vegetables making Roquetas de Mar the fourth largest producer in the province.
Add the fact that the Roquetas has its own nature reserve and is one of the few coastal areas with thriving Posidonia seaweed meadows, it can be seen that the town would appeal to all types of visitors.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
