Roquetas de Mar attracts tourists

By John Smith • Published: 29 May 2024 • 9:53

Roquetas de Mar has so much to offer Credit: Lux Blue Shutterstock

With a population of just over 110,000 of which more than a quarter were born outside of Spain, Roquetas de Mar has the second largest population in Almeria Province.

Combination of the old and new

It’s a combination of the old and the new having been inhabited since Roman times, although due to a suspected flood it is believed that the original site had to be abandoned.

Like many of Spain’s coastal towns, it was taken by the Moors whose presence can still be seen through some of the buildings and it was almost taken by the same force that claimed Gibraltar for the British in the early 18th Century but they were beaten back.

Blue Flag beaches

Nowadays with 16 kilometres of coast and no less than six Blue Flag beaches as well as a Blue Flag marina, the town thrives on tourism, which means that that there is plenty to see and do, a good range of accommodation and plenty of bars and restaurants catering for all pockets and tastes.

It’s not just tourism however as this is an important agricultural centre with large numbers of producers of fruit and vegetables making Roquetas de Mar the fourth largest producer in the province.

Add the fact that the Roquetas has its own nature reserve and is one of the few coastal areas with thriving Posidonia seaweed meadows, it can be seen that the town would appeal to all types of visitors.