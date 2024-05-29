By Anna Ellis • Published: 29 May 2024 • 14:39

San Isidro fiesta: Honouring the Patron Saint of Farmers and Miracles. Image: Ayuntamiento de Aspe.

The festivities of San Isidro will begin at 8:00.PM on Friday, May 31, at the grand Basilica of Aspe.

Saint Isidro is revered for his association with agriculture and livestock, which was traditionally invoked for bountiful harvests, good weather, and, more recently, favourable market conditions for farmers and ranchers.

Born in 1082 in Muslim Madrid, San Isidro Labrador was a Mozarabic farmer employed by families like the Vargas and Francisco Vera.

He hailed from a modest Mozarabic family that resettled lands reclaimed during the Reconquista led by Alfonso VI.

San Isidro’s story begins in his youth after being orphaned, when he undertook various jobs.

It is said that under his care, every well yielded abundant water, even in the driest of lands.

Following the invasion of the Iberian Peninsula’s centre in 1110, San Isidro relocated to Torrelaguna, where he married and had a son, San Illán.

Miraculous Abilities

In time, Saint Isidro became known for his miraculous abilities.

One such instance involved his oxen ploughing fields unaided while he prayed.

Another famous miracle occurred during a severe drought when he summoned water from a dry well to feed the people.

Legend also recounts San Isidro’s rescue of his son Illán from a well, miraculously raising the water level to bring the child to safety.