Swimmer found dead in Marbella

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 29 May 2024 • 17:17

Emergency services rush to the rescue Photo: Marbella Se Queja

A body, believed to be that of a 73-year old foreign man who died of a heart attack while swimming was recovered from the beach in front of Sala by the Sea near Puerto Banus on the afternoon of Tuesday May 28.

The body apparently washed up on the beach in front of the popular Marbella beach club and was discovered at around 4pm. Once the alarm was raised personnel from La Sala by the Sea were asked for help several of whom were trained in CPR and resucitation.

They rushed to the scene with a defibrillator and were able to keep the injured man’s pulse going while waiting for the emergency services. Once local police officers and medical personnel arrived at the scene the man was sadly pronounced dead.

112 Emergencias Andalucia confirmed that the age of the deceased was 73 and that he was of “foreign origin”. Photographs and a video of the attempts to revive the man appeared on social media later that day.

According to local sources, the man had been at Pedro’s Beach for lunch and had gone swimming afterwards. Some experts say that it is best to wait at least 30 minutes after eating before swimming as it can be dangerous although there is disagreement about this among the medical profession.