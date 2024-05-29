Tongue in cheek safer bike

By John Smith • Published: 29 May 2024 • 13:39

The New BTS_200X Credit: Alec Geluykens

A young art student, Alec Geluykens has decided to combine his irritation at the way cyclists are treated in his home Antwerp with his Master’s Degree.

Art and reality combined

He has created a special art installation the BTS_200X which looks at the difficulty that cyclists face in the city and it is imbued with humour as well as anger with the authorities.

The name stands for Bike To Survive and the 200X refers to the Antwerp post codes

Describing his creation he said “despite significant government efforts, cycling infrastructure in Antwerp remains inadequate and sometimes even dangerous in many places. With the elections just around the corner, this is the perfect time to highlight the social importance of safe cycling to policymakers.”

Main problems as he sees them are the quality of roads and cycle lanes, long waits for traffic lights to change, dangerous tram tracks and a cycle bridge which leads to steep stairs.

Tackling the problem of riding a bike in Antwerp

His answers include special suspension taken from a moped to make the ride more bearable, airbags, five wheels forming a roll cage although they do make the bike somewhat higher the norm, an extendable arm to press unreachable light buttons and even a coffee machine so that he can brew up whilst waiting for traffic lights to change.

Looks and sounds rather odd but this is a working bike and having demonstrated it to Belgian TV crews, he was due to join the monthly Critical Mass bike demonstration through the city on May 31 with many other cities across Europe holding similar demonstrations.