Alicante welcomes cruise tourists amid Valencia’s tightening restrictions

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 30 May 2024 • 12:12

Alicante's open tourism stance Image: Shutterstock/ RomanFedorov

ALICANTE extends a warm welcome to cruise ships and tourists, setting itself apart from neighbouring Valencia’s tightening tourism measures. Mayor Luis Barcala champions the city’s robust tourism potential, expressing no intention to curb tourism licenses or restrict mega-cruises, contrary to Valencia’s recent initiatives led by Mayor María José Catalá.

Mayor Barcala Champions Tourism Growth

Barcala highlights Alicante’s ample room for tourism growth, citing data indicating a ‘very, very high’ potential for expansion. He emphasises the critical role of tourism in driving economic prosperity and job creation within the city.

A Contrast to Valencia’s Tightening Measures

Unlike Valencia, where restrictions loom over tourist apartment licenses and mega-cruise arrivals, Alicante relishes its current position. Barcala’s stance reflects the city’s commitment to promoting a thriving tourism industry, essential for Alicante’s economic vitality and the broader prosperity of the province.

Economic Benefits of Tourism Highlighted

The mayor’s sentiment echoes Alicante’s invitation to cruise ships unable to dock elsewhere, underlining the city’s dedication to sustaining its tourism ecosystem. With millions of euros and numerous jobs at stake, Alicante remains steadfast in its embrace of cruise tourism, positioning itself as an attractive destination for all travellers.

