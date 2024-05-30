Trending:

Alicante’s heating up: Climate change to hit hard

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 30 May 2024 • 17:17

Alicante's warming future Image: Shutterstock/ divanov

THE impact of climate change in Alicante is making headlines, with projections indicating a potentially significant rise in temperatures in the coming years.

Projections: Alicante’s Rising Temperatures

Recent findings suggest that the Mediterranean Sea has already warmed by over a degree, signalling the urgent need for action. The first-ever climate impact report on Alicante highlights the importance of both governmental and public intervention in addressing this pressing issue.

Impact on Daily Life: Alicante’s Warming Nights

Using data and projections, the report highlights alarming trends. Temperatures are expected to soar, with potential increases of up to 5°C in maximum temperatures in a worst-case scenario. Moreover, significant temperature spikes, particularly in summer and autumn, could see rises approaching 6°C. This shift would mean transitioning from tropical to equatorial summers, where nighttime temperatures may not dip below 25°C.

Alicante’s Climate in a Changing World

Alicante is already experiencing warmer nights, with nearly a hundred evenings surpassing 20°C. Furthermore, the report forecasts a notable uptick in warm days leading to longer heatwaves.

Commissioned by the Water Chair of the University of Alicante, the projections provide valuable insights, they serve as indicators rather than precise predictions for the future.

For more Costa Blanca news click here and here

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

Catherine McGeer

I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading