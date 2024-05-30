Alicante’s heating up: Climate change to hit hard

By Catherine McGeer •
Alicante's warming future
THE impact of climate change in Alicante is making headlines, with projections indicating a potentially significant rise in temperatures in the coming years.
Recent findings suggest that the Mediterranean Sea has already warmed by over a degree, signalling the urgent need for action. The first-ever climate impact report on Alicante highlights the importance of both governmental and public intervention in addressing this pressing issue.
Using data and projections, the report highlights alarming trends. Temperatures are expected to soar, with potential increases of up to 5°C in maximum temperatures in a worst-case scenario. Moreover, significant temperature spikes, particularly in summer and autumn, could see rises approaching 6°C. This shift would mean transitioning from tropical to equatorial summers, where nighttime temperatures may not dip below 25°C.
Alicante is already experiencing warmer nights, with nearly a hundred evenings surpassing 20°C. Furthermore, the report forecasts a notable uptick in warm days leading to longer heatwaves.
Commissioned by the Water Chair of the University of Alicante, the projections provide valuable insights, they serve as indicators rather than precise predictions for the future.
