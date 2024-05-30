By Anna Ellis •
Published: 30 May 2024 • 9:54
An evening of Irish charm: Sean Brady Live in Cabo Roig. Image: Sean Brady / Facebook
Sean Brady, known for his guitar and vocal performances, will be playing a mix of Irish, country, and contemporary music at The Trinity Bar in Cabo Roig.
Join in the fun on Friday, May 31 at 9:00 PM.
To reserve your seat or for more information, visit The Trinity at El Faro 13 Calle de Mar, Cabo Roig, 03189, or call (+34) 604 114 896.
Sean shared, “I started doing live gigs in the 1970s, performing in the vibrant London Irish pub and club scene. I’ve been singing and playing ever since.”
“My guitar playing was pretty rough at the beginning, but I eventually learned to play the right chords and got better over time. I love singing as much as ever.”
“Throughout my career, I’ve shared the stage with many of Ireland’s most popular performers, including Paddy Reilly, Johnny McEvoy, Brendan Shine, The Wolfe Tones, The Barleycorn, Brendan Bowyer, Danny Doyle, Dermot O’Brien, and Sean Dunphy.”
“I was particularly impressed by Johnny McEvoy and Danny Doyle as solo performers and storytellers. When I worked with Johnny McEvoy in Boston, I was in awe of his ability to captivate the audience with his covers and self-penned songs.”
“My favourite Johnny McEvoy song is ‘The Ballad of John Williams’.”
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
