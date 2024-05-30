Axarquia: Events and activities

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 30 May 2024 • 19:19

San Juan 2024

TORRE DEL MAR gears up for an electrifying Night of San Juan 2024 with Camela headlining the event. The lineup is packed with Adikey, Corazón Inverso, The Return of the Decade Live, Las Supremas de Móstoles, and DJ Sau & DJ MCFly.

Torre del Mar unveiled the lineup and schedule for the Night of San Juan 2024, set to kick off on June 23 at 7:30 PM on El Copo Beach. Jesús Pérez Atencia, the first deputy mayor of Vélez-Málaga and councillor for Tourism, said, ‘We’re here to share the exciting plans for Torre del Mar’s Night of San Juan, an event that always signals the start of a vibrant summer in our municipality.’

Highlighting the event’s significance in boosting the local economy, Atencia remarked, ‘We aim to showcase our municipality as a year-round destination. San Juan in Torre del Mar will once again stand out regionally and provincially, offering a diverse program of activities on June 23.”

The musical journey begins at 7:30 PM with Adikey and Corazón Inverso, followed by The Return of the Decade, treating the audience to hits from the 60s, 70s, and 80s. This year, they’ll share the stage with the lively Las Supremas de Móstoles.

The pinnacle of the night? A spectacular performance by Camela, undoubtedly a highlight on the Andalucian coast, boasting an impressive track record of platinum and gold records, with nearly three million albums sold.

Attendees can enjoy over 350 kilos of sardine skewers and witness the traditional Júas contest awards ceremony, adding that magical touch to the San Juan festivities, capped off with a fireworks display. DJ Sau and DJ McFly will then keep the energy alive with their tunes.

With a program catering to all ages, Torre del Mar promises a night to remember, setting the bar high for entertainment along the Costa del Sol in Axarquia.

Bread festival

CORUMBELA celebrates the third year of Día del Pan Cateto (Rustic Bread Day)this Sunday, June 2, featuring wood-fired bread tastings. The event will showcase 600 artisan loaves made by local women, alongside popular paella, musical performances, dancing, and children’s activities.

The event was announced by Communication Officer Álvaro Hurtado, Sayalonga’s Mayor Sagrario Fernández, Corumbela’s Deputy Mayor Natividad Córdoba, and Manuel Parra. Hurtado praised the event, highlighting its success in promoting traditional crafts and healthy eating. He invited everyone to enjoy the handmade bread, noting its delicious flavour and health benefits.

Córdoba emphasised the importance of traditional bread in the Mediterranean diet, noting that Corumbela’s bread is still handmade and baked in wood-fired ovens. This tradition will be showcased and celebrated, with activities starting at noon in La Era. The event will include recognition plaques for key contributors and a gift basket for locals turning 65 this year.

Children can enjoy a free bouncy castle and a photo booth will be available for visitors. A market will offer local artisanal products, and performances from local groups like Coro La Blanca Paloma and Rondalla de Sayalonga will entertain attendees. There will also be a free shuttle bus service from the Las Pitas bus stop in Corumbela to La Era from 11 am until 2 pm.

Benefit Gala

THE Vice President of the Fundación Cueva de Nerja José Alberto Armijo, and the Mayor of Nerja, have unveiled the ‘Candlelight Gala benéfica Cruz Roja Nerja’ (Red Cross Benefit Gala Nerja) as part of the 2024 Cueva de Nerja Music Festival lineup. The gala, supporting the local Red Cross, is scheduled for Saturday, June 22, starting at 9 pm with a dinner and a Coldplay tribute concert. Following this, at 11 pm, Cristina Ramos, a rock and opera singer from the Canary Islands, will perform hits by Whitney Houston.

In addition to the gala, the festival will feature ‘Kiss The Planet’ on July 12, a celebration of the 1980s with performances by Nacha Pop, Modestia Aparte, and others. This event, part of Grupo KISS Media’s sustainability initiative, was announced recently by the Foundation’s manager, José M.ª Domínguez.

Tickets for both events go on sale May 30 at cuevadenerja.es.

Summer Fayre

APAA Nerja, a dedicated animal rescue charity, is gearing up for a heartwarming event this summer. With a mission to rescue and find loving homes for abandoned and mistreated dogs in Nerja, the organisation is hosting a summer fair fundraiser at Fitzgeralds Marazul on June 8, running from 10:30 am to 3 pm.

The fair promises a delightful array of attractions, from tombola games to handcrafted gifts, knitted treasures, dazzling jewellery, delicious cakes, and a selection of chic clothing from their boutiques. It’s a perfect opportunity for the community to come together, support a noble cause, and perhaps find a furry friend to welcome into their homes.

All proceeds from the event will directly benefit APAA Nerja Dog Rescue, ensuring that every wagging tail gets the care and love they deserve. So mark your calendars, bring your friends and family, and join in for a day of fun and compassion.

Nerja Dance

ANA María Muñoz, the Councillor of Culture, has announced the annual dance festival Nerjadanza, the Contemporary Dance Festival of Nerja. The festival will run from May 30 to June 2, with performances at the Paseo Balcón de Europa and the Centro Cultural Villa de Nerja.

Muñoz highlighted the performance by local dancer Águeda Saavedra, a rising star in the world of flamenco, set to take place at the Centro Cultural on Saturday, June 1. She mentioned that this performance is highly anticipated in Nerja.

The festival kicks off on Thursday, May 30, and continues on Friday, May 31, with Animasur’s ‘Love love love’ at 5 pm followed by another show at 7 pm, both at the Balcón de Europa and free to the public. The evening concludes with a show at 9 pm at the Centro Cultural, with tickets priced at €10.

On Saturday, June 1, the UMA Dance Workshop will present their show at 5 pm, followed by Patricia Hastewell Puig and Noé Ferey’s ‘Les Passants’ at 7 pm, both at the Balcón de Europa and free. Águeda Saavedra’s ‘Connatural’ will be the highlight of the evening at 9 pm at the Centro Cultural, with tickets available for €10.

The festival concludes on Sunday, June 2, with 3 more shows at 7:30 pm, another at 8.15, and finishing with one at 9 pm. Nerjadanza promises a vibrant and diverse program of contemporary dance, making it a must-see event for dance enthusiasts and the local community alike.

