British get the vote in the Netherlands

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 30 May 2024 • 15:47

Rishi Sunak for the 2024 elections Credit: RishiSunak, X

British nationals living in the Netherlands are being encouraged to vote in the general election this July, finally voicing their views.

In the past, Britain would remove the voting rights of British nationals who lived abroad for more than 15 years, but the legislation was discarded at the beginning of this year, allowing the vote for the 2024 general election.

“Decisions have been made and will continue to be made by the British government that directly affect the lives of thousands of British nationals living and working in the EU,” said Tricia Tarrant from the British in the Netherlands campaign group.

There are currently at least 45,000 British nationals living in the Netherlands, a large number of whom were unable to vote in the past elections, unable to voice their views.

Despite living in the Netherlands, British nationals have first-hand experience with the British regime, especially with the new income requirements for retiring, looking after an elderly relative or moving back with an EU partner, which has caused a growing discussion.

The elections will take place on July 14, currently led by the Conservative Party, Rishi Sunak and Labour Party, Keir Starmer.