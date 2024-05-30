Carlos Baos – Foreigner and marrying in Spain?

By Carlos Baos (Lawyer) • Published: 30 May 2024 • 13:51

Legal formalities and basic tips.

As the world becomes more interconnected, people from various and different nationalities (Spaniards, English, Irish, French, Polish, Portuguese and more) choose Spain as their destination. To reside, to pursue employment opportunities, and Essentially, to establish roots in our country. This article aims to provide a quick summary of the most important aspect that foreigners willing to get married in Spain must consider. Documents, prerequisites, and other essential information.

Where, when, how can I get married in Spain?

In Spain, you can get married in front of a Notary Public, in the City Council and also in Court. In all this instances, you will need to furnish the officials with several documentation, both from you and your partner. The first step of the process is to confirm that there is no legal obstacle for the marriage. Meaning that neither of you is still previously married, that the future espouses are of legal, etc. The process of carefully reviewing all the documentation and making sure that everything is in place is known as “matrimonial dossier” or “nuptial file”. Depending on where you carry out the process (court, notary, municipality) the documents will be reviewed by one or other authority.

Necessary documents for the matrimonial dossier.

The essential documents for a civil marriage in Spain include your valid passports or ID cards, a census registration certificate (as proof of residence in Spain), your birth certificates, a special certificate issued by the authorities of your country, to confirm your marital status and any requirements from your home country for marriage, etc.

Please not forget that, although there are some exceptions among EU countries, normally, you will be asked to provide all foreign documents translated into Spanish, and apostilled or legalized.

What is the cheapest way to get married in Spain?. And the quickest?

For foreigners wishing to marry in Spain, opting for a civil ceremony at the Town Hall tends to be the most economical choice. As for the quickest option, getting married before a Notary Public typically expedites the process compared to other authorities or venues. Although the cost of getting marry in front of the Notary Public, is higher.

In summary, arranging a civil marriage in Spain involves navigating through challenging paperwork for non-Spanish citizens. At White-Baos Lawyers, we’re here to support you. Feel free to reach out for expert legal advice.

