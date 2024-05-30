By Anna Ellis • Published: 30 May 2024 • 10:58

Charting Almería's economic course: 2024 growth. Image: Ayuntamiento de Almeria.

The Almeria economy is projected to grow by 1.7 per cent in 2024, a slight decrease from the previous year’s growth of 2.2 per cent.

These estimates come from Economic Analysts of Andalusia, who advocate for a regional growth of 1.8 per cent this year and a reduction in the unemployment rate to 17.5 per cent.

Latest Report

The latest report from the Unicaja Group research company revises GDP growth forecasts for 2024 slightly upwards to 1.8 per cent, just below the national average of 1.9 per cent.

Experts anticipate that the number of employed people in the Andalusian community will increase by 2.2 per cent on average for the year, mainly driven by the services sector.

Drought Impact

Although tourism activity is expected to continue its positive trajectory, especially international demand, the impact of drought remains a factor of uncertainty, despite recent spring rains.

The growth will largely be driven by domestic demand, particularly private consumption, while investment and public consumption might show less dynamism due to higher interest rates and necessary fiscal consolidation efforts.