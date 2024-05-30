By Anna Ellis •
Published: 30 May 2024
Costa Blanca South: News in Brief. Image: Ayuntamiento de Alicante
Green Gem
Mayor Barcala praises the revamped El Palmeral Park as Alicante’s green gem, enhancing its allure for tourists and locals alike. The project bolsters its reputation as a vital environmental oasis and a magnet for visitors. A win-win for nature lovers and sightseers!
Santa Pola’s Mayor, Loreto Serrano, assures businesses that downtown’s semi-pedestrianisation aims to beautify without disrupting business hours. Meeting with the Merchants Association, she confirmed the plan was “a stride towards a more vibrant and accessible town centre!”
TM Real Estate Group seeks Torrevieja City Council’s nod to transform a plot in La Hoya from a residential estate to a hub for private sports facilities and commerce. During La Hoya’s ongoing urbanisation build, this move promises to add an active twist to the burgeoning residential landscape.
Orihuela’s cycling route project hits a speed bump: the winning bidder is seeking a 1.5-month extension, citing City Council delays and communication hiccups. Despite slashing the deadline, hurdles persist. Pedalling towards progress requires smoother coordination and a shared lane for success.
