Cross Training weekend in Vera

By John Smith • Published: 30 May 2024 • 17:42

Vera councillors welcome Cross Training Credit: Vera Council

There is a significant difference between Cross Training and Crossfit and the town of Vera is about to host a Cross Training weekend.

Difference between Cross Training and Crossfit

In essence, Cross Training simply refers to doing a different type of training to your main sport so that a cyclist might cross train by lifting weights (to get stronger) or by swimming

Crossfit however is classified as its own sport, where people compete against each other to complete a specific workout.

Both forms of exercise are gaining followers and on June 1 and 2, it’s the turn of Cross Training in the Plaza de la Pérgola in Vera Playa.

Vera Summer Showdown

According to the mayor of Vera, Alfonso García, “this Cross Training tournament , Vera Summer Showdown, is going to be the first event of this type to be held in our municipality, an event that we have been preparing for a long time and that is finally becomes a reality and it will bring together the fittest people from the entire area.”

The competition is divided into several categories depending on experience and there will be male, female and team events leading up to the finals which will take place on June 2.