Cross Training weekend in Vera

By John Smith •
Published: 30 May 2024 • 17:42
Vera councillors welcome Cross Training
Credit: Vera Council
There is a significant difference between Cross Training and Crossfit and the town of Vera is about to host a Cross Training weekend.
In essence, Cross Training simply refers to doing a different type of training to your main sport so that a cyclist might cross train by lifting weights (to get stronger) or by swimming
Crossfit however is classified as its own sport, where people compete against each other to complete a specific workout.
Both forms of exercise are gaining followers and on June 1 and 2, it’s the turn of Cross Training in the Plaza de la Pérgola in Vera Playa.
According to the mayor of Vera, Alfonso García, “this Cross Training tournament , Vera Summer Showdown, is going to be the first event of this type to be held in our municipality, an event that we have been preparing for a long time and that is finally becomes a reality and it will bring together the fittest people from the entire area.”
The competition is divided into several categories depending on experience and there will be male, female and team events leading up to the finals which will take place on June 2.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.