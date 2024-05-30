David Worboys – Subconscious mind

By David Worboys • Published: 30 May 2024 • 20:36

The term “mind over matter” is familiar to most of us. We are increasingly aware of the power of the mind to heal our bodies and to enhance the spirit. And, of course, we hear of the conscious mind and the subconscious mind. In fact, there is only one mind, divided into two entities, each with a quite different purpose. And these entities are normally referred to the conscious mind and the subconscious mind.

The conscious mind is the learning, reasoning and choosing part. It allows us to absorb knowledge, to think, make decisions and to get through life from day to day. It communicates with the outside world through the five senses. It also communicates with the subconscious mind.

The function of the subconscious mind is twofold. First, it controls the functions of the body; heartbeat, breathing, digestion, circulation and natural healing, independently of conscious control. It perceives by intuition. Its second function is to take instructions from its conscious counterpart. As it cannot reason, it accepts this information – whether it be positive or negative, true or false.

While this may seem naive, the subconscious mind has the power to bring about the input and make it happen. Everybody possesses this power; it is a question of learning to how use it. The subconscious also has control of the brain, which is one of the tangible physical organs. It never sleeps and it keeps us in touch with the universal intelligence.

It was the subconscious mind that fashioned and moulded all our organs from a tiny original cell. As it created our body and its functions, then it can certainly restore, control and heal them – every cell, nerve, tissue, muscle and bone. And it will do this, if it is fed the encouragement – the concept of perfect health – from the conscious mind.

One of the best known examples is the case of Madame Bire, cured of blindness at Lourdes. Specialist doctors testified that her optic nerves which transmit visual information from the retina to the brain were damaged and useless. There was nothing they could do. Nevertheless, her faith enabled her to communicate the necessary instruction to her subconscious mind and it acted accordingly. The nerves were soon repaired and her sight was restored. There are countless similar examples.

The subconscious mind has complete control over the functions, condition and sensations of the body. Our bodies are composed of what we feed into it. The composition of the food and drink is distributed to the blood, the skin and all the internal organs, each of which benefits from and depends on the relevant ingredients digested. It is the subconscious mind that segregates and allocates the components of what we eat.

Just as your body can be healed, so can your conscious mind. It can experience joy, comfort and harmony without any scientific understanding of the powers and forces involved.