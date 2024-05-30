By Anna Ellis • Published: 30 May 2024 • 10:19

Eco-adventure: Explore Villajoyosa's Colada de la Costa trail. Image: Ayuntamiento de Villajoyosa.

Kick off your environmental activities by exploring the Colada de la Costa trail route in Villajoyosa.

The trail has been organised by the council to celebrate World Environment Day on June 5.

This trail is part of an environmental and cultural route, beginning at the Roman funerary tower of Sant Josep and continuing to Torres Beach.

Blue Path

The path runs along the entire Colada de la Costa, which is recognised as a Blue Path and ends at the 16th-century defence tower of l’Aguiló.

The route, offering stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea, includes visits to these two historical monuments.

Vilamuseu technicians will accompany the walk, providing detailed information about each tower’s history and significance.

More Information

For more information or to participate, visit villajoyosa.com or call the Town Hall at (+34) 966 851 001.