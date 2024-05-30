Euro Weekly News working towards a safe coast

By John Smith •
Published: 30 May 2024 • 13:02
Be aware of your surroundings especially in the open
Credit: Yuri Dondish Shutterstock
It’s very easy to take the route of sensationalism and make it look as if the Costa del Sol is facing a problem of criminality when that really isn’t the case.
As part of the community we at Euro Weekly News do however believe that it would be wrong to bury our head in the sands and pretend that everything is perfect.
With Summer approaching and the Costa del Sol welcoming large numbers of tourists, visitors are advised to just take sensible precautions as they would do if they were at home.
This is an area with a large population, most of whom are perfectly respectable but like everywhere there are a few bad apples who are more interested in themselves than being part of the community and of course some crooks like to travel.
There have been isolated incidents of visitors being accosted and having valuables such as Rolex watches removed and in such cases the victims have generally been quite elderly or have enjoyed a few too many drinks.
Just be alert to your surroundings, don’t take risks and certainly don’t fight back if accosted as you are more valuable than any piece of jewellery which perhaps would be better off being left in a safe if you are likely to be doing a lot of walking at night.
The police can’t be everywhere and the Costa del Sol is still a very safe place but we want visitors to be careful and leave with happy memories of their stay.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.