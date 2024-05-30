Euro Weekly News working towards a safe coast

By John Smith • Published: 30 May 2024 • 13:02

Be aware of your surroundings especially in the open Credit: Yuri Dondish Shutterstock

It’s very easy to take the route of sensationalism and make it look as if the Costa del Sol is facing a problem of criminality when that really isn’t the case.

As part of the community we at Euro Weekly News do however believe that it would be wrong to bury our head in the sands and pretend that everything is perfect.

Take sensible precautions

With Summer approaching and the Costa del Sol welcoming large numbers of tourists, visitors are advised to just take sensible precautions as they would do if they were at home.

This is an area with a large population, most of whom are perfectly respectable but like everywhere there are a few bad apples who are more interested in themselves than being part of the community and of course some crooks like to travel.

There have been isolated incidents of visitors being accosted and having valuables such as Rolex watches removed and in such cases the victims have generally been quite elderly or have enjoyed a few too many drinks.

Be alert

Just be alert to your surroundings, don’t take risks and certainly don’t fight back if accosted as you are more valuable than any piece of jewellery which perhaps would be better off being left in a safe if you are likely to be doing a lot of walking at night.

Happy memories

The police can’t be everywhere and the Costa del Sol is still a very safe place but we want visitors to be careful and leave with happy memories of their stay.