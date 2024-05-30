By Anna Ellis • Published: 30 May 2024 • 9:02

The XVII City of Almería ‘Jairo Ruiz’ Triathlon is set to take place on June 2, with 200 athletes gearing up to participate.

This event has become a regular fixture on the sports calendar of Almeria.

The race will be centred around El Palmeral, with athletes covering a distance of 750 metres of swimming, 20 kilometres of cycling, and 5 kilometres of running.

The Route

The route, decided by the organisers, will consist of one lap of swimming, three laps of cycling, and two laps of running.

The race will kick off at ten in the morning on Sunday, June 2.

Among the participants, Sergio Fernández, the winner in 2022, is set to compete again this year.