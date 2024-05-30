By Anna Ellis •
Published: 30 May 2024 • 9:02
Gear up for action: Almería triathlon returns. Image: Jairo Ruiz / Facebook
The XVII City of Almería ‘Jairo Ruiz’ Triathlon is set to take place on June 2, with 200 athletes gearing up to participate.
This event has become a regular fixture on the sports calendar of Almeria.
The race will be centred around El Palmeral, with athletes covering a distance of 750 metres of swimming, 20 kilometres of cycling, and 5 kilometres of running.
The route, decided by the organisers, will consist of one lap of swimming, three laps of cycling, and two laps of running.
The race will kick off at ten in the morning on Sunday, June 2.
Among the participants, Sergio Fernández, the winner in 2022, is set to compete again this year.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.