News in brief: Costa Blanca North

Summer Fiesta

CANCER Care Javea, a local NGO established in 1998, has made significant strides in supporting cancer research and patient care, raising over €600,000 to date. The charity is gearing up for another fundraiser: the Summer Fiesta, set to take place on June 6 at La Plaza Javea, starting at 11 am.

The event promises a variety of attractions, including a fashion show, a charity cake sale, live music by Pixiestix, a raffle, and much more. Local business owners will be present, adding to the festive atmosphere of the commercial centre. Attendees are encouraged to enjoy coffee or book a table at nearby restaurants to secure a prime view of the runway. Reservations can be made by contacting Buddha Palace at 0034 965 792 894, La Plaza No.6 at 0034 966 462 314, or Pizza House at 0034 966 461 260.

Cancer Care Javea is also seeking cake donations for the event, with all proceeds from the cake stand supporting the charity. Additionally, they are looking for volunteers to help in their charity shop. This event highlights the ongoing efforts of Cancer Care Javea to aid those affected by cancer.

Cream Tea

Discover AKIRA Animal Sanctuary dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned dogs in the Benissa, Teulada, and Moraira areas of Spain. On Wednesday, June 19 at 2 pm, they’re hosting a fundraiser like no other—a delightful cream tea and clothes sale.

Open to all, this event promises a heartwarming experience while supporting our furry friends at AKIRA. To secure your spot, simply email Debbysa999@gmail.com or call 665 127 627. Hurry, as spaces are filling up fast!

Attendees can look forward to a sparkling cava reception, toe-tapping live music courtesy of Multipass, delectable cream tea treats, and an array of quality clothes to browse and purchase all set in the Benissa countryside. A modest donation of €15 per person ensures a meaningful contribution to the sanctuary’s noble cause.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to make a difference while enjoying a delightful afternoon in support of AKIRA Animal Sanctuary. Mark your calendars and join the compassionate community on June 19!

Community Support

HELP of Marina Alta stands as an example of support in the community. This volunteer group extends a helping hand to the lonely, infirm, elderly, and those in need of care. Their lending service provides essential equipment like hospital beds, wheelchairs, and walkers, ensuring comfort and mobility for those requiring assistance. They also have a help desk in Hospital Marina Salud, offering interpreting services and vital information.

Recently, they collaborated with the inspiring initiative, Proyecto socio-artístico MON BLOC ‘BATUCADA’ inclusive in Denia, an incredible group of people with disabilities led by Víctor Rodríguez. Candy Wright, HELP’s President, joyfully delivered new drums and instruments, igniting smiles and gratitude. Their message resounds a heartfelt thank you to all donors and supporters for making such impactful contributions possible.

