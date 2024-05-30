Olivia’s White Ice Party

By EWN • Published: 30 May 2024 • 21:04

Elegance and Excitement: Inside Olivia’s La Cala’s White Ice Party

Olivia’s La Cala kicked off the summer season with a dazzling White Ice Party, where guests, dressed in their best white attire, enjoyed an evening full of elegance and excitement. The atmosphere was vibrant, with Champagne flowing freely, and the gracious Iranian hostesses, Zohre and Fereshet, adding a touch of warmth and charm to the celebration.

The night was alive with energy, thanks in part to Tony Roberts’ electrifying performance. The crowd was thrilled to see celebrities like James Argent and Albee Davies joining in the fun. A breathtaking acrobatic display by the Duo Nika left everyone in awe. The food being served was exquisite and in total keeping with the evening – it was all expertly prepared by Chef Paolo Ristori and his team

The magic of Olivia’s La Cala wouldn’t be possible without its amazing team of over 65 international staff members. Under the expert leadership of General Manager Michelle Ross and the creative touch of Event Coordinator Jessica Hays from Bristol, England, the event was nothing short of spectacular. Jessica’s passion for decoration was evident in every detail and Michelle’s passion for Olivia’s just shone through – further evidence that there is a massive team of experts at the venue ensuring your visit is nothing short of remarkable.

The White Ice Party, hosted by the charming vicious dynamic Elliott Wright along with his lovely wife Sadie Stuart and his super friendly mother Debora, will now be a monthly tradition, taking place on the last Thursday of each month. These events will feature dance performances, live music, DJs, and so much more – weekend starts off in style at Olivia’s -but please make sure you reserve well in advance.

Elliott Wright isn’t just a successful real estate entrepreneur; he’s also a passionate and dedicated host. His love for hospitality sparkles through every aspect of Olivia’s La Cala, making it a favourite spot on the Costa Del Sol. Elliott’s heartfelt appreciation for his staff, whom he considers the finest team, speaks volumes about his commitment to excellence. On the night he also expressed gratitude to the mayor of Mijas and the town hall for their ongoing support and community enhancements.

Olivia’s La Cala is more than just a restaurant; it’s a place where elegance meets excitement. Whether you’re enjoying a relaxing lunch with loved ones or planning a special occasion, Olivia’s promises an unforgettable experience. Guests can unwind at the Sky Bar, soaking in the stunning views of the Mediterranean. Open six days a week, Olivia’s La Cala is perfect for private events like weddings and anniversaries, offering a serene ambiance and exceptional service.

Come and experience the magic of Olivia’s La Cala, where every visit promises unforgettable moments and exquisite memories.

13 Calle Terreón, La Cala de Mijas, Mijas Costa

952 494 935 / 608 784 367

www.oliviaslacala.com

Closed Tuesdays

Sponsored