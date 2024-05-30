Outdoor exhibition in Roquetas de Mar

By John Smith • Published: 30 May 2024 • 15:28

Plenty to see and do at the fair Credit: Roquetas de Mar Council

Although there has been some controversy over the poor facilities available to those who visit Almeria Province in motor homes, things are beginning to change.

There is a revamped campsite which will welcome motor homes in Palomares and other councils are planning to open small managed sites.

Motor homes on sale and welcome

One thing is sure, there will be plenty of options for those who visit the 3rd Almería Aventura Expo & Caravaning show being held in Roquetas de Mar’s Palacio de Congresos de Aguadulce from May 31 to June 2.

The show highlights the latest trends and models in the caravanning and camper segment, from motorhomes and caravans to camper vans and 4×4 pick-ups as well as motorbikes, water sports and accessories.

Plenty to do for all ages

It’s not just for the committed outdoor freak but caters for all types of visitors with workshops for children and entertainment options such as free skating classes for all ages, raffles and a gastronomy section.

Speaking about the welcome that the council gives to those who like to travel, bringing their homes with them, a spokesperson said “Roquetas de Mar hosts a large number of caravans and motor homes during the winter, these types of tourists decide to spend these months with us, which contributes to boosting the tourism sector in our municipality.”

Entry is just €3 but is free for children under 10 and for those over 65.