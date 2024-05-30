Trending:

Puzzle Solutions Edition 2030

By Eugenia • Published: 30 May 2024 • 9:52

WORD SPIRAL

1 Cash; 2 Have; 3 Echo; 4 Oven; 5 Nice; 6 Evil; 7 Lies; 8 Sort; 9 Text; 10 Taxi; 11 Iced; 12 Deaf; 13 Face; 14 Eros; 15 Spud; 16 Door. SCORPIO

QUICK QUIZ

1 Lorenz Hart; 2 Cupid; 3 Silver; 4 Tomato; 5 Puma; 6 Ted Turner; 7 Dressage; 8 Jane Austen; 9 Alanis Morissette; 10 Swimming, cycling and running.

CRYPTIC

Across: 4 Obelisk; 8 Torpid; 9 Masters; 10 Little; 11 In fact; 12 Careworn; 18 Ensconce; 20 Stoker; 21 Secret; 22 Sparrow; 23 Divine; 24 Varsity.
Down: 1 Italics; 2 Orators; 3 Willow; 5 Bearings; 6 Let off; 7 Spruce; 13 Overcoat; 14 Entrain; 15 Settles; 16 Utopia; 17 Skirts; 19 Cleric.

QUICK

Across: 3 Smile; 9 Quiche; 10 Unfair; 11 Yanks; 12 Apes; 15 Elapse; 17 Tank top; 19 Sin; 20 Waive; 22 Gaunt; 24 Eaves; 25 Kebab; 27 Sop; 29 Neutral; 32 Placid; 34 Hare; 35 Ounce; 37 Dumdum; 38 Owners; 39 Spine.
Down: 1 Squat; 2 Siren; 3 Shy; 4 Meadow; 5 Luke; 6 Enslave; 7 Wasps; 8 Green; 13 Parasol; 14 Skunk; 16 Sidecar; 18 Pagan; 21 Earth; 23 Tedious; 26 Beacon; 27 Spade; 28 Parma; 30 Races; 31 Leash; 33 Dump; 36 Ewe.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Attics, 4 Flour, 8 Razón, 9 Engines, 10 Bonfire, 11 Grua, 12 Lip, 14 Isla, 15 Arco, 18 Dog, 21 Roto, 23 Obtener, 25 New Year, 26 Laugh, 27 Salad, 28 Lawyer.
Down: 1 Arriba, 2 Tazones, 3 Cantidad, 4 Fuga, 5 Owner, 6 Rascar, 7 Jewel, 13 Pantalla, 16 Century, 17 Granos, 19 Gorra, 20 Archer, 22 Towel, 24 Weed.

NONAGRAM

dime, dine, idem, mend, mien, mine, nine, pend, pied, pine, deign, denim, genii, imide, indie, midge, mined, penni, pined, ending, gimped, ginned, impend, pinged, pinned, impinge, mending, pending, impeding, impinged, IMPENDING.

SUDOKU

EASY

Easy Sudoku 2030

HARD

Hard Sudoku 2030

GOGEN

Gogen 2030

ALPHAMUDDLE

Alphamuddle 2030

