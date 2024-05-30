Spain ranked top for digital nomads

By Donna Williams • Published: 30 May 2024 • 19:56

Spain ranked the best country for digital nomads Credit: pexels.com: Samer Daboul

The Digital Nomad Index by VisaGuide ranks Spain as the best country for digital nomads to reside.

The Index considers several factors, including active visa availability, internet speed, taxation policies and tax-free length, income requirements for visa applications, cost of living in Euros, Global Health Score (GHS) and tourism popularity.

Spain achieved a score of 4.50, with Argentina in second place with a score of 3.78. The remaining top 10 in rank order are Romania, United Arab Emirates, Croatia, Portugal, Uruguay, Malta, Norway and Andorra

According to a recent MBO Partners report, the global digital nomad population has skyrocketed to a staggering 38.5 million.

Is being a digital nomad worth it?

This is a clear indication that in our increasingly interconnected world, the allure of digital nomadism continues to draw people in. As AI models evolve in new and exciting ways, the desire to embrace a location-independent lifestyle is sure to become even more popular.

However, being a digital nomad is not as simple as it might sound and requires a total reimagining of the traditional workplace model.

Of course, one of the benefits of the Pandemic was the ability to see beyond the need to travel to an office every day. Working from home is a welcome development for some, but it does not go far enough for others.

Instead, they seek to embrace technology for a more radical change. They desire to become part of the digital nomad movement and enjoy a lifestyle of unparalleled freedom and flexibility.