Support FAST: Join June fundraisers for Camposol’s first aid team

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 30 May 2024 • 10:59
FAST June Adventures
Image: Shutterstock/Alex Tihonovs
FAST, the First Aid Support Team in Camposol is run by trained volunteers to provide essential first aid until an ambulance arrives. They are organizing several fundraising events this June. On Monday, June 3, Antonio will give a local history talk at Camposol Golf Club, discussing Spain’s transition from Franco’s death to EU entry. Remember to book your tickets!
Tickets are also available for a trip to San Pedro de Pinatar on Saturday, June 8. For €17 per person, you can enjoy the famous mud baths, known for their health benefits, or explore the beautiful area and its wildlife, including flamingos. There are plenty of beachfront bars and restaurants to relax in. The bus departs Camposol B at 10:00 am and leaves San Pedro at 4:00 pm.
Lastly, tickets are available for a day out in Benidorm on Sunday, June 23. Don’t forget you can get your blood pressure checked by one of their qualified responders while you’re there! Get your tickets at the FAST stall located outside The Diner on Camposol Sector B on Fridays from 10.30 am to 12.30.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
