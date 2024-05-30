Support FAST: Join June fundraisers for Camposol’s first aid team

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 30 May 2024 • 10:59

FAST June Adventures Image: Shutterstock/Alex Tihonovs

FAST, the First Aid Support Team in Camposol is run by trained volunteers to provide essential first aid until an ambulance arrives. They are organizing several fundraising events this June. On Monday, June 3, Antonio will give a local history talk at Camposol Golf Club, discussing Spain’s transition from Franco’s death to EU entry. Remember to book your tickets!

San Pedro de Pinatar Trip

Tickets are also available for a trip to San Pedro de Pinatar on Saturday, June 8. For €17 per person, you can enjoy the famous mud baths, known for their health benefits, or explore the beautiful area and its wildlife, including flamingos. There are plenty of beachfront bars and restaurants to relax in. The bus departs Camposol B at 10:00 am and leaves San Pedro at 4:00 pm.

Day Out in Benidorm

Lastly, tickets are available for a day out in Benidorm on Sunday, June 23. Don’t forget you can get your blood pressure checked by one of their qualified responders while you’re there! Get your tickets at the FAST stall located outside The Diner on Camposol Sector B on Fridays from 10.30 am to 12.30.

For more Costa Calida news and events click here