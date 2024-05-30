Sure thing for e-scooters in Spain

By Linda Hall • Updated: 30 May 2024 • 10:54

E-SCOOTERS: More protection for anyone involved in an accident Photo credit: Pixabay/SurprisingSnapShots

It won’t happen immediately, but there are big changes in store for anybody using an electric scooter

in Spain.

A Cabinet Meeting on May 28 approved modifications to the proposed Vehicle Insurance Law which included obligatory insurance for the owners of all types of personal mobility vehicles.

That means mobility scooters and, above all, the increasingly popular e-scooters.

Once the law comes into force, all these vehicles must be covered by third-party insurance and they will have to be registered with the national Traffic Department (DGT) by January 2, 2026.

Some town and city halls as far apart as Benidorm in Alicante province and Bilbao in the Basque Region already require the owners of e-scooters to insure them, but this has not been mandatory nationwide until now.

The insurance means there will be fair compensation for anyone involved in an accident caused by an e-scooter or a mobility vehicle.

“We want to reconcile the use of sustainable urban transport with better protection for the victims of accidents involving these new vehicles,” a Ministry of the Economy spokesperson said.

Accidents involving e-scooters are on the rise, with one leading insurance company alone dealing with 300 serious cases in 2023, when 11 people lost their lives and least 287 people were injured.

Having received Cabinet approval, the draft law will now make its way through the national parliament, a process that will take several months.