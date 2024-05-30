By Anna Ellis • Published: 30 May 2024 • 15:25

Valencian Government plans pet insurance to boost animal welfare. Image: Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock.com.

The Valencian Government is taking steps to introduce vet insurance for pets, aiming to cover their basic health needs at an affordable cost for owners.

Raúl Mérida, the general director of the Natural and Animal Environment for the Valencian government, confirmed the proposal aims to enhance animal welfare and reduce abandonment rates.

Basic Pet Healthcare

The general director highlighted the financial burden associated with basic pet healthcare, stating that it can become challenging for families over time due to changing life circumstances.

To address this, the government plans to collaborate with veterinarians and insurers to develop insurance covering essentials like accidents, surgeries, and vaccines.

The specifics are still being finalised.

Refundable Insurance

The insurance will operate on a refundable basis, meaning owners will initially pay the veterinarian and then be reimbursed by the insurance within fifteen days.

Owners will have the freedom to choose their preferred veterinary clinic without restrictions, and participation in the insurance scheme will be voluntary.

It is hoped that this initiative will also encourage pet identification through microchipping, aiding in tracking the pet population in the Valencian Community and potentially reducing abandonment.