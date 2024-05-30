Vélez-Málaga gears up for desalination plant construction

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 30 May 2024 • 14:14
La Viñuela Reservoir
Image: Facebook/ Mari Carmen Aragon Lopez
THE Mayor of Vélez-Málaga, Jesús Lupiáñez, has announced the imminent start of construction on a desalination plant to remove salt from well water. This move aims to combat the drought gripping the region, with the local area reclaiming wells to address water scarcity.
Lupiáñez emphasised that this infrastructure will enhance water conditions in the local and surrounding areas by rendering well water suitable for irrigation. Collaborating with the Málaga Provincial Council and the Andalucian Regional Government, Vélez-Málaga strives to enhance water quality in the middle of a drought. A €15 million investment partnership between these institutions is set to expedite the installation of the desalination plant in wells.
The project’s benefits extend to specific areas, particularly coastal regions, and neighbouring towns like Algarrobo. Regenerated water will have reduced conductivity, facilitating irrigation of subtropical crops like avocados and mangoes. Lupiáñez anticipates swift implementation, anticipating an immediate improvement in both drinking water and agricultural irrigation. Given La Viñuela reservoir’s meagre 18.79 per cent capacity, reliance on well water is vital for sustaining the region’s water needs.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
