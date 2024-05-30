Watson European Ltd

By Euro Weekly News Media • Published: 30 May 2024 • 17:30

The thought of moving, especially to another country, albeit exciting is also daunting when the time comes. That’s why you should leave it to the professionals, and when it comes to professionalism, that’s where Watson European steps in.

Watson European is a family-run relocation and storage firm with over 30 years of experience, specialising in European removals, relocation services and transport that covers the entirety of the UK, France and Spain. They offer a wide range of services, including wrapping, packing, transportation, storage and customs clearance, to ensure you have the smoothest transition from one house to another. Watson European prides itself on providing an efficient, reliable and high-quality service at competitive prices, so not only will you relax knowing that your removals and storage are being handled by professionals, but you can also be at peace that you’re getting the best value for your money.

One of the unique services that they offer at Watson European is the 60-day free storage service for their clients. Safely storing your belongings is often an essential part of your relocation journey. Whether it be for a few days, a few months, or a few years, Watson European have got you covered with secure, modern storage solutions at competitive rates.

For all of the clients moving between the UK & EU, they offer up to 60 days of complimentary storage as part of a relocation package. This sought-after storage solution is designed to relieve some of the time-sensitive pressures of moving internationally. This allows you to travel at your own leisure, take some time to find the perfect new home, finalise completion dates with solicitors or you may simply want to do some renovations to your new home prior to the arrival of your belongings all safe in the knowledge that your possessions are being safely & securely looked after at their main operating base in Lincoln, UK.

Watson European have storage solutions to suit the needs of everything from the contents of a 10-bedroom Château in the Dordogne to a beachside apartment on the Costa Blanca as well as cars, caravans, motorcycles and more.

These state-of-the-art storage facilities are equipped with the latest security measures to ensure that your belongings are safe and secure at all times. Whether you need to store furniture, documents, or other valuable items, they can accommodate your needs. In addition to their storage services, they offer a range of removal services to meet the diverse needs of their clients. The team of experienced movers is highly trained and equipped to handle all kinds of moves, no matter the size or complexity. Watson European is committed to providing its clients with exceptional service. Their offer for 60 days of free storage is just one way that they demonstrate this commitment as they are confident that their services will meet and exceed your expectations.

