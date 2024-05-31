AC/DC crank up the power in Sevilla

By Guest Writer • Updated: 31 May 2024 • 13:29

AC/DC Back in Black Credit: Live Nation

Regular contributor to Euro Weekly News Kirk Blows made the trip to Sevilla to catch up with AC/DC on Wedenesday May 29 and this is his review.

AC/DC rock and rolled back the years as they delivered an exhilarating performance at the Estadio La Cartuja.

The hard-rock legends, Australia’s finest musical export, have incredibly been pounding the world’s stages – as well as ear drums – for more than half a century.

They can still rock with the best

And despite their advancing years, with English singer Brian Johnson now 76 and iconic guitarist Angus Young not too far behind at 69, they continue to defy the odds and can still cut the mustard when it comes to entertaining everyone in the house.

They wasted little time in getting down to business, opening up with ‘If You Want Blood (You’ve Got It)’ and ‘Back In Black’ on what was the fourth date of this European trek as they belatedly promote their ‘Power Up’ album of 2020, their 17th studio outing.

‘Thunderstruck’, which saw Angus discard his red schoolboy blazer, followed by the first sight of his trademark duckwalk, received an ecstatic response from the crowd at a point where the foundations of the stadium genuinely seemed to be shaking.

Indeed, credit must go to the (mostly) Spanish audience, who fully contributed to the excitement and emotion of the event by roaring their heroes on with a frenzied fervour, as the group proved they can still generate awesome power.

Another member of the Young family is in the band

With the band now including Stevie Young (nephew of Angus and former rhythm guitarist Malcolm, who sadly passed away in 2017), as well as new recruits Chris Chaney (bass) and Matt Laug (drums), things shifted up a gear with mid-’70s classics ‘Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap’ and ‘High Voltage’.

The many highlights, of a set that was slightly less reliant on pyrotechnics and inflatables, included ‘Highway To Hell’ and ‘Whole Lotta Rosie’.

Meanwhile, the lengthy ‘Let There Be Rock’ – which allowed Angus to hog the limelight on the circular platform at the end of the extended stage – inevitably rocked and ‘Shoot To Thrill’ did indeed thrill.

Heads were banged, air guitar was played and the devil’s horns sign was repeatedly thrust into the air, from a complete cross-section of ages and society, with the band having built up a loyalty among their fan-base that borders on religious worship.

Tribal support from mainly Spanish fans

Their support can even be said to be tribal, like football really, except with AC/DC there are no losers and everyone is a winner.

As always, ‘For Those About To Rock (We Salute You)’ closed proceedings, with the climactic cannon fire ensuring that most went home with (hell’s) bells ringing in their ears.

Why do AC/DC, whose enduring appeal is evidenced with two nights at London’s Wembley Stadium in July, still keep rocking?

Because they can – and millions of people still want them to.

AC/DC play a second night at the Estadio La Cartuja in Seville on Saturday, June 1.