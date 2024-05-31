Balcón de Europa Beach in Nerja ranks among Spain’s top beaches

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 31 May 2024 • 18:18

Discover Nerja's coastal magic Image: Shutterstock/ Florian Augustin

AMONG the multitude of beaches dotting the Malaga region, one stands out as the best, earning the prestigious title of being the only Malaga beach to grace the list of the top 50 in Spain. According to Condé Nast Traveler magazine, the crown jewel of Malaga’s coastline is the Balcón de Europa Beach in Nerja. Its fine sand and Mediterranean horizon make it a must-visit spot in the region.

Recognition from Condé Nast Traveler

Nerja’s Beach isn’t just a local jewel; it’s a national treasure. With 14 kilometres of coastline, Nerja boasts some of Andalucia’s most stunning beaches. Among them is the globally renowned Burriana Beach, honoured with the Blue Flag distinction by the European Union and famed as the backdrop for the beloved series ‘Verano Azul’ (Blue Summer).

With such accolades and natural beauty, it’s no wonder that Nerja‘s beaches draw visitors from far and wide, seeking sun, sand, and a slice of paradise along the Spanish coast.

