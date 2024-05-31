Beach party time in Marbella

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Marbella Town Hall has reconditioned over 50 moraga ‘boats’ throughout the municipality ready for use during the summer season from June1 to October 15.
The reconditioned barbecue boats which are now available are: 33 at El Cable Beach in Marbella (2 for people with reduced mobility); 3 at Rodeíto Beach in Nueva Andalucía; 17 at San Pedro Alcántara Beach (including 2 for people with reduced mobility), and 3 stands at La Víbora Beach in Las Chapas.
These ‘boats’ filled with sand are the centrepieces for moragas; traditional evening parties on the beach for friends and family, which are typical of the coast of the province of Malaga.
They can be requested by anyone of legal age through an online form available on the Town Hall website, where you will find information on each of the areas. To use the tables set up in the area, no authorisation is required and they will be occupied on a first come, first served basis.
The moragas must be requested at least 3 days before the moraga takes place. The persons participating in the moraga, and specifically those who have presented themselves to the Marbella Town Hall as responsible for the moraga, will be obliged to comply with the moraga regulations which will be emailed with confirmation of the booking.
