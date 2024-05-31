Celebrate San Juan at Bono Beach

By EWN • Published: 31 May 2024 • 15:00

Bono Beach, a stunning beach club known for its beautiful location and vibrant ambiance, is gearing up for an unforgettable San Juan celebration on Sunday June 23rd.

This magical evening promises a perfect blend of tradition, entertainment, and culinary delights, making it an ideal event for friends and family.

Embracing the spirit of “Sharing is Caring,” Bono Beach has created a delectable sharing menu priced at €90.00 per person. The evening begins with a starter sharing board featuring a delightful assortment of Crispy Squid, BBQ Chicken Wings, Thai Beef Salad, and Sushi. For the main course, guests can indulge in a sumptuous selection including Surf N Turf, Grilled Tiger Prawns, Marinated Lamb Chops, and Nebraska Beef Entrecote. The culinary journey concludes with a sharing platter of desserts, offering a sweet ending to a memorable meal.

In addition to the exceptional food, the night will be filled with live entertainment, starting with a captivating fire show and continuing with a DJ spinning tracks until late. The highlight of the evening will undoubtedly be the magnificent firework display, lighting up the night sky and adding a touch of magic to the celebration.

Bono Beach, with its picturesque setting and exceptional service, provides the perfect backdrop for the San Juan festivities. Guests can relax on the beach, enjoy the lively entertainment, and partake in the traditional celebrations that make San Juan such a special night.

Don’t miss out on this enchanting evening at Bono Beach. Make your reservations early to ensure you and your loved ones can enjoy an unforgettable San Juan celebration by the sea.

Urb Costa Bella, Playa Arenal, Elviria, Marbella, Calle Cervantes s/n

952 839 236

info@bonobeachmarbella.com

