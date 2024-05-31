Chicago comes to Malaga

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 31 May 2024 • 11:49
Chicago is heading to Malaga this summer
Photo: Teatro Cervantes
The musical Chicago arrives this summer at the Teatro Cervantes in Malaga having performed to more than 34 million spectators in 38 countries, won more than 60 international awards including a Tony for best musical and a great production that triumphed at the Teatro Apolo in Madrid.
The quintessential Broadway musical will be staged between July 18 and August 4 in Malaga, with 22 performances of the same production that can currently be seen at the Ambassador Theatre in New York, starring 24 performers.
Tickets are already on sale in this Malaga stop on a tour that will take the show to the biggest theatres in Spain until 2025. With this national tour, the unstoppable success of the legendary show created by three of the greatest exponents of musical theatre of all time, John Kander, Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, continues 27 years after its premiere on Broadway.
‘Chicago’ is a story about greed, murder and show business, filled with hits like ‘All that jazz‘ and ‘Razzle dazzle’. Set amidst the flamboyant decadence of the 1920s, ‘Chicago’ tells the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer, who viciously murders her lover when he threatens to leave her. Desperate to avoid conviction, Roxie deceives the public, the media and her cellmate and rival, Velma Kelly, and hires the most skilled lawyer in the city of Chicago, Billy Flynn.
The show is based on a play published in 1926 by journalist Maurine Dallas, based on the real crimes she herself had covered for the Chicago Tribune. It was adapted into a film in 2002, directed by Rob Marshall and starring Renée Zellweger as Roxie Hart, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Velma Kelly and Richard Gere as Billy Flynn. The film won six Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Supporting Actress for Catherine Zeta-Jones.
Performances are on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 8.30pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 6pm and 9.30pm and on Sundays at 6pm. Tickets can be bought on the Teatro Cervantes website.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.