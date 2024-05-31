Chicago comes to Malaga

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 31 May 2024 • 11:49

Chicago is heading to Malaga this summer Photo: Teatro Cervantes

The musical Chicago arrives this summer at the Teatro Cervantes in Malaga having performed to more than 34 million spectators in 38 countries, won more than 60 international awards including a Tony for best musical and a great production that triumphed at the Teatro Apolo in Madrid.

The quintessential Broadway musical will be staged between July 18 and August 4 in Malaga, with 22 performances of the same production that can currently be seen at the Ambassador Theatre in New York, starring 24 performers.

Tickets are already on sale in this Malaga stop on a tour that will take the show to the biggest theatres in Spain until 2025. With this national tour, the unstoppable success of the legendary show created by three of the greatest exponents of musical theatre of all time, John Kander, Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, continues 27 years after its premiere on Broadway.

‘Chicago’ is a story about greed, murder and show business, filled with hits like ‘All that jazz‘ and ‘Razzle dazzle’. Set amidst the flamboyant decadence of the 1920s, ‘Chicago’ tells the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer, who viciously murders her lover when he threatens to leave her. Desperate to avoid conviction, Roxie deceives the public, the media and her cellmate and rival, Velma Kelly, and hires the most skilled lawyer in the city of Chicago, Billy Flynn.

The show is based on a play published in 1926 by journalist Maurine Dallas, based on the real crimes she herself had covered for the Chicago Tribune. It was adapted into a film in 2002, directed by Rob Marshall and starring Renée Zellweger as Roxie Hart, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Velma Kelly and Richard Gere as Billy Flynn. The film won six Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Supporting Actress for Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Performances are on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 8.30pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 6pm and 9.30pm and on Sundays at 6pm. Tickets can be bought on the Teatro Cervantes website.