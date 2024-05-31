By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 31 May 2024 • 16:23

Photo: Facebook / Saxophone Ensemble

The Parque de España in Fuengirola will be the venue on Friday June 7, from 8pm, for the concert ‘Classics and Tributes’ by the Saxophone Ensemble of the Professional Conservatory of Music Costa del Sol.

“The Saxophone Ensemble often accompanies us at events, but we wanted, now that the good weather is starting, that everyone could enjoy a full concert and that is going to happen in the auditorium Cristóbal Blanca del Moral in the Parque de España”, explained Councillor for Education, Carmen Díaz, who added that, “the idea is that the citizens of Fuengirola and those who visit us can enjoy quality music”.

The director of the Ensemble, Juan Antonio Aldehuela said, “three years ago we brought together a group of students from the fourth, fifth and sixth years of Professional Education with the mission of sharing the work we do in the classroom and taking it outside, because there is nothing more beautiful than sharing music with others”.

The Saxophone Ensemble is, “unusual to see in concert, because there are many saxophones of different sizes: baritone, soprano, alto and tenor saxophones, which together form an orchestra, with many different sounds and a richness of colours and sounds, but above all in this concert we have sought out a variety of musical styles”, said the Conservatory teacher.

Classics and Tributes is a concert aimed at all audiences, both children, young people and adults, with well-known, fun and entertaining music designed to be performed in an ideal place and atmosphere such as the one offered by the Parque de España in Fuengirola.

The Saxophone Ensemble is made up of 14 saxophonists and 2 percussionists. The formation of this group is a unique musical event, given the unusual nature of its all-saxophone players.