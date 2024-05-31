Community group Phase Two supports local charities

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 31 May 2024 • 19:19

Image: Phase Two

Phase Two, an independent fundraising team started in 2023 by four like-minded, energetic friends, is making a significant impact in the Mazarron area. United by a passion for raising money for local charities, this dynamic group leverages its diverse backgrounds in fashion, event management, and hospitality to support various causes.

Passionate Friends Unite for Good Causes

Supported by a dedicated team of volunteers, Phase Two raises funds by selling donated clothing, accessories, and homeware through their Facebook page and at pop-up boutiques. These events, featuring mini fashion shows and cake stalls, are organised in partnership with local groups and businesses throughout the year.

Raising Funds Through Donations and Events

Regular collections of donated goods in the Mazarron area are listed online and sold at events. All team members give their time freely, working toward setting fundraising targets for each charity they support. To date, Phase Two has raised €1600 each for charities including Forget-Me-Not, LovingDogs, MABS, Aproama, Aspadem, Santuario Animalista Otteando el Horizonte, Age Concern, Shelter from the Wind, and Samaritans in Spain. They are currently working to meet their goal for their 10th charity, Noah’s Arc.

Recent Success: €1600 for Refugio Del Viento

Recently, Phase Two handed over €1600 to Refugio Del Viento Totana Murcia (ESPAÑA) during a successful event at Camposol Golf Club, aiming to aid the animals in their care. This milestone highlights their ongoing commitment to both human and animal charities, big and small, that provide crucial services in the local area.

How You Can Help Phase Two’s Mission

Phase Two invites local charities in the Mazarron area to apply for fundraising support. They rely on public donations and are always on the lookout for preloved clothes, accessories, and homeware. Donations can be dropped off every Wednesday outside Cafe El Rincón de Miky in Puerto de Mazarron, or with Carol Hutton at Ladies Circle on Thursdays in Hotel Playa Grande. For donations in Camposol or Condado de Alhama, supporters can contact Dee Hargreaves.

To stay updated on their activities, browse their online store, or invite them to an event, join their Facebook Group at www.facebook.com/groups/phase2fundraising.

Phase Two’s efforts showcase the power of community and volunteerism, making a real difference one fundraiser at a time.

