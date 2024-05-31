Divot’s culinary journey

By EWN • Published: 31 May 2024 • 14:07

Divot Gastro Bar offers a dining experience like no other, combining exquisite cuisine with an enchanting atmosphere. Situated off a country road on the outskirts of Puerto Banus, this gem boasts an amazing outdoor dining area that overlooks serene waters, creating a picturesque setting perfect for any occasion.

From Monday to Friday, between 1:00 pm and 4:00 pm, Divot presents its irresistible Lunch Menu Special. For just €29.50, guests can indulge in a three-course meal that showcases the finest ingredients and culinary expertise. This exceptional value is just one of the many reasons to visit Divot during the week.

Entertainment at Divot is unparalleled, with live performances every day of the week. Patrons can enjoy music from some of the coast’s finest talents, including Johnny Baker, Nathan Dean, and Mark Connor. The vibrant entertainment perfectly complements the culinary delights, making each visit a memorable experience.

Divot’s a la carte menu features an array of dishes crafted from the highest quality meats and freshest fish, all served with locally sourced vegetables. The menu is a testament to the restaurant’s commitment to excellence, highlighted by their selection of homemade desserts that provide a perfect ending to any meal. Enhancing the dining experience further is Divot’s impressive wine cellar, stocked with carefully chosen wines that perfectly pair with their delectable dishes.

The warmth and hospitality at Divot are palpable from the moment you arrive. The staff, who feel more like family, ensure that every guest feels welcome and well taken care of. Given its popularity, reservations are highly recommended to secure your place at this sought-after establishment.

The restaurant’s open-plan layout, with large glass windows overlooking Banus executive golf course and the stunning Marbella mountain range, allows guests to bask in breathtaking views while dining. The open-plan kitchen adds an interactive element, offering a glimpse into the meticulous cooking process and enhancing the overall dining experience.

Divot also hosts popular events, including the Costa Women event, which is a favorite among the community. The next event is scheduled for June 4th at 1:00 pm. For more information, attendees can contact @coastawomen@divotgastrogrill. These events provide a wonderful opportunity for networking and enjoying the delightful ambiance of Divot.

Open daily from 1:00 pm to 11:30 pm, Divot Gastro Bar is conveniently located off the A7 with ample parking. For those planning to visit, early reservations are advisable. For more information or to make a reservation, email info@divot.es or call +34 951 566 172.

Exciting news is on the horizon as Divot announces the upcoming opening of a new restaurant in San Pedro – Chef by Divot. This new venture will bring the beloved qualities of Divot, with an added fusion twist, promising to be an exciting addition to the culinary scene. Owners who hail from Latvia and Morocco respectively, have been working together as head chef and maître for 18 years. Their vision of creating a retreat-like atmosphere where customers can relax and enjoy has been the driving force behind Divot’s success.

Banus Executive Golf, Cam del Angel s/n Neuva Andalucia 29660 Marbella

Sponsored