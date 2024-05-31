By Anna Ellis • Published: 31 May 2024 • 9:13

Elche blooms abroad: Representing Mediterranean Gardens in Paris. Image: Ayuntamiento de Elche

Elche’s Mayor Pablo Ruz has confirmed the city’s participation in the ‘Jardins Jardin’ festival, taking place at Villa Windsor in Paris from May 29 to June 2.

This well-established event, now in its 20th year, attracts tens of thousands of gardening and design enthusiasts annually.

“This marks the first time Elche, through VisitElche, will represent the gardens of the Valencian Community by recreating a typical Mediterranean garden at the Turespaña stand,” explained the mayor.

Diversity of Regions

Spain’s presence at the festival aims to highlight the diversity and uniqueness of its regions, particularly in the realm of gardens.

Alongside Elche, regions such as Galicia, Andalusia, and the Canary Islands will also participate.

“This event provides an excellent opportunity to showcase Elche to the world and strengthen our ties with French tourism, which is our primary international tourist source,” said Ruz.

Tourist Offerings

Elche aims to use this event to enhance the promotion of its tourist offerings, particularly highlighting El Palmeral, one of the city’s key attractions.

Additionally, several Elche-based companies whose offerings align with the festival’s theme will participate, including Huerto del Cura, the Garden of the Huerto del Cura, La Marina Resort, and Restaurante La Finca.