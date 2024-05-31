By Anna Ellis • Published: 31 May 2024 • 15:36

Flamencos: Revving up for a motorcycle rally in Santa Pola. Image: Ayuntamiento de Santa Pola.

On June 8 and 9, about 200 motorcycle tourists will participate in Flamencos 2024, a traditional motorcycle rally organised by the Moto Club Santa Pola.

Flamencos 2024 is eligible for the Spanish Mototourism Cup and is integrated into the Belgian International Tourism Championship and the territorial championships of the Madrid and Valencian Federations.

Everybody Welcome

It is open to all motorcycle enthusiasts.

The official event on Saturday, June 8, includes a 200-kilometre route through the province of Alicante, starting and ending at Avenida Jesús Astondoa.

The route is pre-designed with QR codes for passage control.

Approximately 200 bikers are expected to attend, arriving on the afternoon of Friday, June 7, at the closed park of Paseo Adolfo Suárez.

Gastronomic Tastings

There, technical verifications will take place alongside a market offering tastings of local gastronomic products.

Participants will also be able to visit tourist attractions in Santa Pola, such as the Sea Museum and the Aquarium, for free.

Sunday, June 9, coincides with National Motorcycle Day and the celebrations will include a motorcycle parade through the town.

For more information head to the website: motoclubsantapola.com