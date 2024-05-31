Lamia Walker – Find animal loving pet-sitters for your pets

By Lamia Walker •
Published: 31 May 2024 • 13:18
Our pet-sitters are animal lovers and will take time to get to know your pets.
Leaving pets anywhere when you travel on holiday can be stressful. And many believe it is always best to keep them at home in their own surroundings, if at all possible, ideally with a caring pet lover who’ll watch over them.
By joining a house-sitting platform like HouseSitMatch we can help you meet checked house and pet-sitters who will travel to your home and care for your pets for Free!
Plus HouseSitMatch Saves Money because the Pet-sitting is Free!
If you use HouseSitMatch.com you find Free checked pet-sitters who pay their way to stay in your home caring for your pets in your absence. It’s an arrangement facilitated by a managed online system. Our house and pet-sitting works as an exchange of services – Free accommodation for Free pet care!
HouseSitMatch is Safe – All Members Are Checked
All members are checked for safety, and you choose which house-sitters come to care for your pets in your absence.
Your pets stay at home – Safe and Undisturbed
All pets benefit from staying at home, so their routines are undisturbed. Choose Housesitmatch.com for affordable travel, home and pet care and peace of mind for you and your pets.
If you’re travelling in 2024 join now and get organised today:
How does it work?
Join our network for a small annual fee. You get ID checked for safety, then build an advert to find sitters. House-sitters see your advert, respond and you choose from the applicants.
Trustpilot Testimonials – 4.9 / 5 Excellent
Sherel and John looked after Harry…
Sherel and John looked after Harry early April. They sent photos and mails to inform us how he was getting on. My neighbours tell us Harry had plenty of walks. Sherel and John are very nice people, and we highly recommend them as excellent sitters. Tom Curry, Pet owner, Spain.
How do you join? Register online via www.Housesitmatch.com
Need a pet or house-sitter? House-sitting is a win-win, free house and pet-sitting exchanged for free accommodation!
Reader exclusive offer – 20% Off Any New Membership
Register as either house-sitter or homeowner. Get a 20% discount – Use coupon code PERFECT20.
