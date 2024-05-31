News in brief: Axarquia

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 31 May 2024 • 17:17

Swinging for Support Image: Facebook/Baviera Golf

Axarquia Aid

SABOR a Málaga Teams Up for a Cancer Charity Golf Tournament in Eastern Costa del Sol-Axarquía. On June 1, Baviera Golf Club will host the eagerly awaited Cancer Charity Golf Tournament in Eastern Costa del Sol-Axarquía, with Sabor a Málaga.

This annual event, organised by the Spanish Association Against Cancer in collaboration with Baviera Golf and the towns of Rincón de la Victoria, Frigiliana, Vélez-Málaga, Nerja, and Torrox, is set to be a significant gathering. Sabor a Málaga’s contribution includes local delicacies featuring local products, prepared by chef Pablo Vega from Ménade restaurant (Baviera Golf).

The tournament, now in its fourth year, will follow a Better Ball Stableford format with two tee times, at 8:30 am and 3 pm. The registration fee is €65 for visitors and €50 for members and under 18s. Players will receive water, fruit, and a welcome pack during the event.

In addition to the golf, emphasis will be placed on skin cancer prevention. La Roche Posay will provide sunscreen in the welcome pack.

Funds raised will aid cancer research and support services in Axarquía, including patient transportation, psychological support, social services, provision of medical equipment, wigs, or prosthetics, and prevention campaigns. The Spanish Association Against Cancer is a leading private funder of cancer research, having allocated €114 million to 565 projects, supporting over a thousand researchers.

Torrox Tournament

Around fifty teams are gearing up to gather in Torrox for the National Beach Football Championships, planned from May 31 to July 7 at Ferrara Beach’s sandy pitches. The announcement came from Sports Vice President Juan Rosas, alongside Torrox Mayor Óscar Medina, and Diego Martínez, President of the National Beach Soccer Committee of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), during the event’s unveiling. This marks the fourth time Torrox hosts the tournament in a sports zone hailed as ‘among Europe’s finest’ by the mayor.

Rosas emphasised Torrox’s appeal: boasting ‘Europe’s best climate’ and top-tier beach sports facilities. The area hosts various beach sports competitions, including football, handball, and beach volleyball, benefitting the entire Malaga province. Martínez enthused that ‘the world’s best players’ will grace Torrox starting this weekend.

Future Projects

FRANCISCO SALADO, President of the Diputación de Málaga, emphasised the crucial need for pivotal projects to ensure the province’s future growth. These projects include extending the coastal train to Algeciras and enhancing hydraulic infrastructures and roads while waiving or reducing tolls on the Costa del Sol highway. He voiced these concerns at the ‘New Challenges, New Scenarios’ forum recently under the theme ‘Málaga in (R)evolution’.

Joined by CEM President Javier González de Lara, Unicaja CEO Isidro Rubiales, and CEM’s Executive Vice President Natalia Sánchez, Salado highlighted Málaga’s role as Andalucia’s economic and technological engine. He warned that despite Málaga’s rapid growth, persistent deficits such as water scarcity and transport and traffic issues could impede progress.

Salado advocated for urgent action on pending road constructions and extending the coastal train. He urged accelerated hydraulic projects and demanded governmental support for infrastructure development. Additionally, he highlighted Málaga’s technological revolution, diversification beyond tourism, and commitment to environmental sustainability through green initiatives.

Nordic Bonds

LOS Nórdicos de Almuñécar, a non-profit association dedicated to promoting mutual understanding and friendship between Spanish people and Nordic people, recently made its presence felt at Associations Day in El Majuelo Park in Almuñecar. The event served as a platform for various associations to showcase their missions and activities, and Los Nórdicos seized the opportunity to spread awareness about its goals.

During the event, the association not only informed visitors about its mission but also tantalised taste buds by selling freshly made ‘Swedish’ waffles with strawberry jam and cream. The initiative proved fruitful as they managed to raise €160, which will be donated to Madres Solas (Single Mothers), a commendable gesture of support.

A heartfelt thank you was extended to the 15 dedicated members who manned the booth throughout the day, contributing to the success of the event. Furthermore, the chairman, Helena, was honoured to receive a diploma from the municipality, alongside other participating associations, acknowledging their valuable contributions.

