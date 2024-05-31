By Anna Ellis • Published: 31 May 2024 • 17:03

Nosy typist strikes again: Record-breaking alphabet adventure. Image: Guinness Book of Records / Facebook.

Vinod Kumar Chaudhary’s latest record-breaking feat has set a new benchmark in an unconventional category: typing the alphabet with his nose.

The 44-year-old Indian man, known as the “Typing Man of India,” has once again surpassed his own record for the fastest time to type the alphabet with the nose.

After achieving his first record in 2023 with a time of 27.80 seconds and improving it to 26.73 seconds later that year, Vinod has now reduced the time to an impressive 25.66 seconds.

To successfully claim this record, Vinod had to type out the Roman alphabet on a standard QWERTY keyboard, ensuring he included a space between each letter.

His dedication to perfecting his nose-typing skills has earned him considerable recognition in the computer industry, where he works.

Multiple Record Breaker

In addition to this achievement, Vinod holds several other typing records.

He boasts the fastest time to type the alphabet backwards with one hand (5.36 seconds) and the fastest time to type the alphabet with hands behind the back (6.78 seconds).

Vinod’s journey into record-breaking began as a means to combine his professional skills with his passion for typing.

He explains that his profession has always involved typing, prompting him to pursue records that align with both his career and interests.

Despite the physical challenges, such as experiencing dizziness and seeing stars during practice, Vinod believes that dedication can overcome any obstacle.