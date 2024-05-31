By Anna Ellis • Published: 31 May 2024 • 11:20

Rev up your weekend: Almoradi's XXX Used Car Fair. Image: Ayuntamiento de Almoradi.

Almoradi is gearing up for its XXX Used Car Fair, boasting a display of over 300 vehicles.

From May 31 to June 2, head over to Plaza Almoradí Ciudad de Servicios, adjacent to the football field, where the fair will run continuously from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

New & Used Cars

Hosted in collaboration with the Automobile Sector Association (ASA), the event will feature new, semi-new, kilometre 0, and used cars from various dealers.

All vehicles showcased at the fair come with a guarantee and financing options provided by industry professionals who will assist you in finding the perfect fit.

Participating dealers include Talleres V Zaragoza, Ruimotor, Modisa Automoción, Talleres Ribera, Talleres Yogesh, Espinosa Sports, Talleres Ponce, and Talleres Albadalejo.

Special Attraction

This year, the fair introduces a special attraction: the Abuela Club Association will present a selection of vintage vehicles.

The Almoradí City Council emphasises the fair’s significance in boosting local commerce, drawing in thousands of visitors over its three-day duration.

They note that the fair has earned a reputation as a provincial standout due to the dedication, competitive pricing, attentive service, and expertise provided by participating dealers throughout its editions.