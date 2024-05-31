By Anna Ellis •
Published: 31 May 2024 • 11:20
Rev up your weekend: Almoradi's XXX Used Car Fair. Image: Ayuntamiento de Almoradi.
Almoradi is gearing up for its XXX Used Car Fair, boasting a display of over 300 vehicles.
From May 31 to June 2, head over to Plaza Almoradí Ciudad de Servicios, adjacent to the football field, where the fair will run continuously from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Hosted in collaboration with the Automobile Sector Association (ASA), the event will feature new, semi-new, kilometre 0, and used cars from various dealers.
All vehicles showcased at the fair come with a guarantee and financing options provided by industry professionals who will assist you in finding the perfect fit.
Participating dealers include Talleres V Zaragoza, Ruimotor, Modisa Automoción, Talleres Ribera, Talleres Yogesh, Espinosa Sports, Talleres Ponce, and Talleres Albadalejo.
This year, the fair introduces a special attraction: the Abuela Club Association will present a selection of vintage vehicles.
The Almoradí City Council emphasises the fair’s significance in boosting local commerce, drawing in thousands of visitors over its three-day duration.
They note that the fair has earned a reputation as a provincial standout due to the dedication, competitive pricing, attentive service, and expertise provided by participating dealers throughout its editions.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.