Rocketman: a night celebrating the music of Elton John

Elton John
Get ready for an electrifying evening at Minnelli’s Show Bar in Benalmadena. Join them as their fabulous resident headliner, Spice, transforms into the legendary Rocketman himself in a stunning tribute to the one and only Elton John.
With dazzling costumes, incredible choreography, and Spice’s uncanny performance, Rocketman will have you singing and dancing all night long. It’s all happening on Wednesday June 26 at 8.30pm and you are asked to be seated by 8.15pm to ensure a prompt performance start.
Rocketman isn’t a tribute – it’s a celebration. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or discovering Elton’s music for the first time, this show is guaranteed to leave you singing along and wanting more.
From the energetic beats of ‘Crocodile Rock’ to the soulful melodies of ‘Your Song’, the show promises to take you on a musical journey through Elton’s greatest hits. This is a night you won’t want to miss, tickets are selling fast so book now and secure your spot for a night of glitter, glamour, and timeless hits.
For information and reservations, email: bookings@minnellis.com or phone +34 602 61 48 32
