Spotlight on Águilas

ÁGUILAS is located on the coastal stretch of the Bay of Mazarrón and is a vibrant area within the Region of Murcia. With a population of approximately 36,862 residents, Águilas is renowned for its stunning 28 kilometres of Mediterranean coastline, attracting both local and international visitors. It’s beaches are often recognised as some of the best in Spain.

Águilas is uniquely surrounded by protective mountain ranges, including the Sierra de la Carrasquilla and the Sierra de la Almenara, recognised for their ecological significance. Notably, the Sierra de la Almenara has been designated as a Site of Community Importance (SCI) and Special Protection Area (SPA), underlining the area’s environmental value.

Águilas is not only celebrated for its natural beauty but also for its cultural heritage and festivities. The carnival, honoured as an International Tourist Interest festival since 2015, captivates visitors with its colourful and extravagant parades and lively celebrations.

Economically, Águilas thrives on a mix of tourism and agriculture. While its sun-kissed beaches draw in summer tourists and second-home seekers, the region also boasts a thriving agricultural sector, specialising in the cultivation of fruits such as peaches, oranges, and melons.

As Águilas continues to enchant visitors with its blend of natural beauty, cultural richness, and economic vitality, it remains a cherished destination along the Mediterranean coast of Spain.

Best Beaches

POSITIONED along the sun-drenched coastline of Águilas lie some of Spain’s most pristine and award-winning beaches, attracting travellers with their golden sands and crystal-clear waters. Among the must-visit spots is Playa de la Carolina, a Blue Flag beach renowned for its cleanliness and excellent facilities, perfect for families and water sports fans.

For those seeking a more secluded retreat, Playa de la Higuerica beckons with its tranquil atmosphere and untouched beauty, surrounded by rugged cliffs and natural dunes. Meanwhile, Playa de Calabardina charms everyone with its charming fishing village ambiance and shallow waters ideal for swimming and snorkelling.

Venturing further, Playa de los Cocedores stands out with its unique landscape of volcanic rocks and hidden coves, offering a sense of adventure for intrepid explorers. Whether you’re in search of relaxation, water sports, or simply stunning natural scenery, Águilas’ award-winning beaches promise an unforgettable coastal experience on Spain’s Mediterranean shores.

Hornillo Pier

THE Embarcadero del Hornillo or Hornillo Pier in Águilas, a grand architectural marvel constructed by British engineer Gustavo Gillman and the Great Southern of Spain Railway Company Limited, once served as a vital mineral dock. Its iron and concrete structure facilitated the seamless transfer of ore from the Sierra de los Filabres directly onto waiting ships. After its closure, the pier lay dormant until the 1980s and 1990s when it was repurposed as a marine fish farm.

Situated against the backdrop of the Mediterranean Sea, the pier, recently converted into a museum, offers panoramic views of the coastline and serves as a popular spot for locals and tourists to gather and enjoy the scenery.

Despite its age, the Embarcadero del Hornillo continues to stand strong, attracting visitors with its weathered charm and historical significance. Whether for a leisurely stroll along the waterfront or to catch a glimpse of the town’s past, the pier remains a notable landmark in Águilas.

Food Festival

THE best flavours of the region are coming together at Plaza Antonio Cortijo in Águilas, which will host the VIII Mar & Huerta Sabore Águilas Gastronomic Fair on June 7, 8, and 9. Organised by the Águilas Hospitality and Tourism Association (HosteÁguilas) in collaboration with the Town Council and 1001 Sabores Region de Murcia, this event promises a delightful culinary experience.

Once again, this central square will transform into a hub of gastronomic activities, including Tapas Street, live music, show cooking, theatrical tours, a kids’ zone, and giveaways.

The fair opens at 7 pm on Friday, June 7, and offers a diverse program throughout the weekend. Notable events include talks by renowned chefs, theatrical tours with tapas tastings, show cooking sessions, and live music performances. With fifteen stands offering a variety of foodie treats, including dishes from local restaurants, cheese, wine, cocktails, and fruits, visitors are in for a treat. Access to the fair is through €2 tickets, available at the venue’s ticket booths. For more information, visit www.saboreaguilas.com or Águilas Tourist Office.

Local Party

GET ready to mark your calendars as the Huerta de la Roja neighbourhood gears up for an exciting weekend of community celebrations on June 8 and 9. It will take place on Plaza de la Region de Murcia in honour of the Day of Murcia festivities.

From thrilling foam parties to mouthwatering gastronomic experiences and toe-tapping tunes, there’s something for everyone. Saturday, June 8 starts with bubbly fun and transitions seamlessly into an array of activities for the little ones, including inflatable playtime and Dance lessons. The evening finishes with the electrifying beats of Los Ratones Rockones.

Sunday, June 9 promises even more excitement with a communal feast featuring a giant paella, followed by more kids’ activities, a charitable bingo session, and performances by local talents like Cuadrilla Cuesta de Gos and the beloved duo, Los clásicos de Chema y Esme. And fear not, El Cachulero Bar will be there all weekend long to keep everyone hydrated and satisfied. It’s going to be a weekend to remember in Águilas!

