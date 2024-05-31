Summer Singles Soirée

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 31 May 2024 • 12:45

Singles party Photo: Shutterstock / Poznyakov

This isn’t just another singles night, it’s a unique opportunity to build genuine connections without any guessing games and it’s on Saturday June 22 from 8.30pm.

The event is structured to create a comfortable and enjoyable atmosphere. The venue is Gigi Marbella, a stunning location providing the perfect backdrop for an unforgettable night. It is exclusively reserved for the Singles Soirée and features a fabulous outdoor terrace, a well-stocked bar,and plenty of seating areas.

The hosts are always available to facilitate introductions and spark conversations, ensuring an engaging experience for all attendees.

Sol Events’ Singles events are becoming the ‘go-to’ for savvy singles, local professionals who are tired of swiping with a schedule too busy for endless messaging. The evenings pack a months worth of dating into one efficient night out. Join them for an unparalleled experience of socialising and engaging activities.

Mingle and dance

Guests will be welcomed with a complimentary drink so you can enjoy a glass of wine, cava, beer or soft drink upon arrival. This will be followed by an array of delicious canapés and a fun mingling event, making it easy to connect with different attendees.

Throughout the night you’ll be able to continue to mingle and dance the night away with a live DJ playing a range of music. Everyone who is single is welcome for a night of elegance and enjoyment.

These events boast a high success rate, with many second dates and lasting relationships formed. The hosts can help facilitate connections after the event by assisting with mutual matches, ensuring you have the chance to connect with anyone who felt the same.

Tickets are €35 per person, including the welcome drink, canapés, entertainment, and a luxurious goodie bag but early Bird Tickets are available on the solevents.org website now for just €25 per person.