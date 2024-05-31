The best restaurant in Europe is in Fuengirola

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 31 May 2024 • 14:38

Los Marinos José Photo: Facebook / Academia Gastronómica de Málaga

Los Marinos José, located on the Rey de España promenade in Fuengirola, has been chosen as the Best Restaurant in Europe by Opinionated About Dining (OAD), an international guide created a decade ago that uses surveys based on the opinion of some 8,000 voters.

The restaurant, run by Pablo and José Sánchez, tops the list of the best “casual” restaurants on the continent. It specialises in grilled sardines and octopus and has been open for more than 40 years. The Academia Gastronómica de Málaga describes Los Marinos José as a, “temple of seafood on the Costa del Sol”.

The Sánchez family has achieved the perfect chain, as in addition to the restaurant, they also own a boat with which they catch the freshest catch in the bay of Malaga every day, which they then pass through their kitchen.

The OAD list includes a total of 700 restaurants from all over Europe, including several establishments from all over Málaga, including Kutral (Ronda), Sidrería Usategui, Tragabuches and La Milla (Marbella), El Higuerón (Fuengirola), Taberna de Miguel and El Campanario Golf (Estepona) and El Pimpi (Málaga), among others.

Among the top 100 establishments are three others in the province: Hermanos Alba in Málaga, Tánicos in Fuengirola and Parador Playa in Benalmádena.

This list has been compiled by followers of the OAD guide, based on their experiences. OAD is the only restaurant ranking system that determines the experience level of the people contributing reviews to the site. Each reviewer is assigned a weight that reflects the number of restaurants he or she has visited so, the final rankings reflect the opinions of reviewers who have demonstrated a higher level of expertise than is found in other survey based ranking systems.