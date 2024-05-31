By Kevin Fraser Park • Updated: 31 May 2024 • 10:03

The famous herring party Photo: MDBC

The 21st Herring Party of the Marbella Dutch Business Club (MDBC) will be held on Saturday June 15 at the magnificent “El Ancla Beach Club” in San Pedro Alcantara.

Following the success of the famous Dutch Haring Party in the park of castle Neijenrode, the 1st MDBC Haring Party was celebrated in June 2004 at Puente Romano. The “founding father” of the Dutch herring party, Henny ten Brink has given the MDBC board permission to use his successful formula and the MDBC Herring Party has now become one of Marbella society’s most important events.

The herring party is an ideal event for meeting new people while enjoying delicious snacks and drinks and the best music. Discover delectable dishes from the Dutch fish master and prepare for an array of delicious appetisers, an extensive buffet with something for everyone – from meat to fish to vegetarian delicacies. And of course, how could it be otherwise, an abundance of fresh herring, oysters and Dutch shrimps.

The Herring Party starts with atmospheric background music at the beginning, perfect for making new contacts and catching up over a drink. Later in the evening, we treat you to a dazzling live performance by singer Ivanildo Kembel, known from the Voice and the ‘Dinner Show’ of RTL Nederland followed by the infectious beats of Jamm FM DJ Marcel.

For everyone who attends, there is again this year a special prize for the person with the most beautiful hat and/or outfit. Every year it is great to see how everyone does their best to win this special trophy with their beautiful attire.

The event is in aid of the Crece Foundation, a special education organisation. With a team of psychologists, speech therapists and teachers based in Marbella, they provide early care, to address developmental and learning disabilities in children and young adults.

An evening to look forward to, with great music and plenty of opportunity to connect. Don’t miss it, the all-inclusive price for non-members is €169.00 per person. For all information and ticket sales see the website.